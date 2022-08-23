Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 358 by Analysts at Barclays

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

BCKIF opened at $4.08 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

