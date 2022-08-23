Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $6.58 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Balancer has a market cap of $282.87 million and approximately $40.93 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00030578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,675,176 coins and its circulating supply is 42,970,067 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

