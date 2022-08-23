Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 31,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 592,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

