Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 44,056 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,412 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Banc of California worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 0.1 %

Banc of California stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. 7,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,713. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BANC shares. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.