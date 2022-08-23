Banc Funds Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 5,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,725. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

