Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of BTRS worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BTRS by 23.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $27,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

Insider Activity at BTRS

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTRS Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

BTRS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,057. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

BTRS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.