Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,013 over the last ninety days. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OVLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.