Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $8.15 Million Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 66,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 52,311 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.