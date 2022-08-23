Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.60% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

