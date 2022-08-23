Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CrossFirst Bankshares accounts for 2.0% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.20% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $281,194. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,714. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

