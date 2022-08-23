Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOTJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

