Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 619,080 shares.The stock last traded at $100.82 and had previously closed at $101.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.