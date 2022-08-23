Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.28 Billion Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,290,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,035,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,283,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 72,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

