Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,053,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 973,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Applied Materials worth $1,588,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

