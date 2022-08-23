Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 298,683 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 298,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.60% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,691,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,961. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

