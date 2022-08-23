Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 331,332 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,540,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 331,332 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of NVIDIA worth $6,423,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,939,928. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

