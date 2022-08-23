Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 667,231 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,825,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 667,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,873,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 498,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $126,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,497 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average of $186.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.