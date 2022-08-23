Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,633,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,223 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Pfizer worth $2,828,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 366,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

