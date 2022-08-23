Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.07 and last traded at $59.18. Approximately 137,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 873,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.