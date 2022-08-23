Bankroll Vault Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00263899 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars.

