Barclays Increases Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,698

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,422.00.

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 237,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

