Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on B. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.