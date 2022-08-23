BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.40 Million

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. BASIC has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $257,475.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075770 BTC.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

