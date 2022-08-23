Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 5.6 %

BBWI stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after buying an additional 262,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

