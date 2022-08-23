Beer Money Tops One Day Volume of $250.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $409,549.12 and approximately $250.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

