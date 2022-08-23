Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €17.50 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:TEG traded down €0.33 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.17 ($9.36). 838,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 52 week high of €29.20 ($29.80). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

