Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $240.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.43.
Bill.com Stock Performance
NYSE BILL opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.27. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.