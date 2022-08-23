Birdchain Market Capitalization Tops $72,276.35 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $72,276.35 and approximately $9.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,489.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00075497 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

