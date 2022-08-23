BitcoinHD 1-Day Volume Tops $195,353.00 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $610,938.34 and $195,353.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

