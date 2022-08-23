BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,635.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.22 million and $7,635.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00307043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00117235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00080872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,507,103,639 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

