BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

