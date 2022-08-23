BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $954,549.79 and $786.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,561,185 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

