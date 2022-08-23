Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Sharon Warburton Acquires 565 Shares

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) insider Sharon Warburton purchased 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$69.98 ($48.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,538.14 ($27,649.05).
Blackmores Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
Blackmores Company Profile
See Also
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Blackmores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackmores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.