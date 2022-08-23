BlackPool Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $564,724.05 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. BlackPool has a market cap of $564,724.05 and approximately $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackPool has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BlackPool
BlackPool was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
Buying and Selling BlackPool
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.