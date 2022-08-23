Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

