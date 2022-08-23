Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND opened at $2.85 on Friday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

