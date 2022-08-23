bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $78,492.82 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72.

bluebird bio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,310,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,666. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.