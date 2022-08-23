Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in BP by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BP by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -40.57%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.93.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

