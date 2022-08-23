Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MU opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

