Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Abiomed by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.