Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $778,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

