Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Invests $864,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

