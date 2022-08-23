Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 8,512 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,512 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

