Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

