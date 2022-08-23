Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

