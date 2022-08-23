Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

