Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Takes $723,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

NEM opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.