Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AZN opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

