Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

