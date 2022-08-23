BoringDAO Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. BoringDAO has a market cap of $4.35 million and $400,846.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,489.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00075497 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BORING) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

